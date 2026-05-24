Showers with thunderstorm chances for Sunday, but Sunshine and warm weather for Memorial Day

LANSING, Mich. — More showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday as another system moves through the region, although conditions should begin improving later Sunday night.

Memorial Day Looks Great!

Memorial Day will be the best weather day of the holiday weekend. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, the majority of Monday is sunny, warmer, and more comfortable with highs reaching around 82 degrees.

Dry and warm weather continues through much of next week, with temperatures climbing to the lower to middle 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, temperatures dip a little due to a cold front, but temperatures in the low-mid 70s, coupled with ample sunshine, will still make for pleasant conditions.

7-Day Forecast Snapshot

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorm chances, high 71°

Memorial Day Monday: Sunny, high 82°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm, high 85°

Wednesday: Partly sunny, slight shower chance, high 83°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79°

Friday: Mostly Sunny, high 74°

Saturday: Mostly Sunny, high 75°

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