Showers wind down today, then a colder trend into next week

LANSING, Mich. — Showers will greet us this morning, continuing on and off until midday. Mostly cloudy skies will linger on into the afternoon as a cold front begins to sweep across Michigan. Highs will be similar to Friday, with temps climbing into the low 50s for most of us, but stretch of colder air will follow into the start of next week.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Monday

Sunday sees variable clouds and sunshine in the wake of Saturday's cold front. Highs will take a dip back to the mid 40s, but we'll at least salvage a dry second half of the weekend. Good news, since Monday seems to be cooking up a brief spat of wintry weather for us. A clipper system will bring a quick round of snow showers to the region on Monday. Significant snow accumulation is not expected at this time, but we could be in for some slick roads along with highs only reaching the upper 30s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

We'll gradually shake off that cold spat as we move toward the second half of the week. Tuesday stays in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies, then we trend back toward the 40s and 50s Wednesday through Friday. The slow warmup will also come with the possibility of showers during the second half of the week, but it will be warm enough to keep things from turning wintry.

