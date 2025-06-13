Showers tonight give way to a sunnier Father's Day weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered showers that have fanned out across our neighborhoods will begin to break up and shift their focus south this evening. Locations closer to I-94 and southward may continue to see occasional light showers overnight into Saturday morning, with lows headed for the mid 50s.

A few showers will linger across the area on Saturday morning, but some improvement is expected as the day goes on. Wet weather will wrap up by lunchtime, with decreasing clouds expected for the afternoon. That returning sunshine will help temperatures warm into the mid 70s for most neighborhoods, with light ENE winds at 6-12 mph.

Father's Day will capitalize on Saturday's improving weather, with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. If you have plans to get outside to celebrate with dad, the weather's looking about as perfect as we can ask for, with highs warming to around 80 degrees.

Sunday's high of 80 will begin a stretch of more summerlike temperatures that are expected to persist throughout most of next week. Monday sees a continued mix of sun and clouds as a ridge of high pressure spreads out across the eastern US. Highs will pop to the mid 80s, and hold at similar levels for Tuesday and Wednesday.

That increasing warmth will bring a chance for pop-up afternoon storms beginning on Tuesday, culminating with the passage of a cold front early Thursday. This will bring highs down to around 80 on Thursday, only to climb back to the low 80s with the chance for an isolated storm on Friday.

