LANSING, Mich. — Showers and storms return to our neighborhoods today. A slow moving cold front will drive these storms today as our daytime highs will be met in the late morning hours. We will see our high temperatures in the upper 70's with a gradual cooling trend once the rain starts.

Showers & storms return to Mid-Michigan today with severe impacts possible

As the cold front advances through our neighborhoods, higher concentrations of Canadian wildfire smoke will move out of our neighborhoods. This trend goes for both upper level and near surface smoke. Air quality will remain in the Moderate range today.

Once these showers move out of the way on Thursday, we will see thinner concentrations of upper level smoke move into our neighborhoods. Impacts should be less than the hazy skies we saw in our neighborhoods on Tuesday.

A Marginal risk for severe weather is in place for all of our neighborhoods today affiliated with this slow moving cold front. Some of the storms that we see could turn severe from 3 PM into the Wednesday evening hours. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the main impacts with a chance for some small hail as well.

Additionally, a marginal risk for excessive rainfall is in place for all neighborhoods today as well as we watch for any flooding concerns.

Tame rain showers could begin as early as 11 AM this morning in our neighborhoods with storm potential arriving around 3 PM and lasting through the evening hours. Rain will continue, however, through the overnight hours and into Thursday morning. We could see up to 1" of rainfall by the time we reach tomorrow morning.

Shower chances continue into Thursday afternoon for southern neighborhoods in Jackson and Hillsdale with drier conditions for northern neighborhoods.

We are still closely watching our next arriving shortwave that could produce some showers and storms on Friday. However, there are still a lot of uncertainties with evolution of showers. We will continue to watch.

We will dry up for Saturday and stay dry for most of the day time hours on Sunday with shower and storm chances now arriving Sunday night and lasting into the start of next week.

