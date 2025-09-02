Showers return to Mid-Michigan on Wednesday before a Fall cooldown

LANSING, Mich. — Pleasant weather continues this evening as we squeeze out the little bit that high pressure has left for us. Partly cloudy skies will trend clearer after sunset, with temperatures falling from the 70s in the evening, to the mid 50s by daybreak.

Wednesday starts off with a mix of sun and clouds, but make sure to take an umbrella with you when you head out. Clouds will increase throughout the morning as a cold front approaches our neighborhoods from the northwest. This will give way to hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms around 3:00 PM, followed by periods of steadier, widespread rain after 7:00 PM. Highs Wednesday will reach the middle to upper 70s with southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Occasional rain and possible thunderstorms will continue into much of Wednesday night as the cold front passes through the region. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy at times, with totals of 0.50" - 1" by Thursday morning. Lows will take a chiller turn toward the upper 40s.

A few leftover showers will be possible in the wake of the cold front on Thursday morning, but the bigger story will be the sharp dip in temperatures. Another wave of Fall-like air spilling in over the Great Lakes will limit highs to the mid 60s, putting us back to around 12 degrees below average for early-September. Some brief sunshine is possible Thursday morning, but the cooler northwesterly winds are expected to bring lake effect clouds in for the afternoon.

This latest Fall cooldown is expected to last for several days, carrying us through the upcoming weekend and into early next week. A small disturbance will bring a fresh chance for showers and mostly cloudy skies to our area on Friday, but we'll return to dry weather with partly cloudy skies expected Saturday through Tuesday. Even as we start to warm back up, we're only likely to get back to the low 70s by Tuesday. Breakout the apple cider and flannel!

