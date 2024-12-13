Showers return Saturday night, brief icy conditions possible

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies and cold conditions will remain in place for tonight as high pressure lingers over Michigan. Lows will find their way down to the low teens, but with light winds.

Saturday starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but clouds will be on the increase thanks to a disturbance tracking out of the central U.S. While we will remain dry during the daytime hours, a wave of mixed precipitation and showers will arrive late in the evening. Highs Saturday will top out around freezing.

WSYM A brief wintry mix and freezing rain are possible as a wave of rain arrives Saturday evening.

An initial wave of mixed precipitation and brief freezing rain will roll into our neighborhoods between 8:00 PM and midnight. Folks out and about Saturday evening will want to stay alert for possible icy road conditions, before temps warm enough to change everything over to rain overnight. Showers will persist into Sunday, gradually diminishing in the afternoon.

WSYM Showers linger through early-afternoon Sunday.

A more potent storm system will follow on the heels of this weekend's, bringing a round of heavier, steadier rain to our area Monday afternoon into Monday night. Expect a soggy evening commute, but with the upside of briefly warmer highs in near 50 degrees.

WSYM Steadier, heavier rain returns Monday.

Rain clears out on Tuesday, but skies will remain generally cloudy through Thursday. Highs will cool down, but we're not looking at Arctic air this time. Highs will hover in the low to mid 30s.

