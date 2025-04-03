Showers return late Friday, chillier weather ahead next week

LANSING, Mich. — Following Wednesday evening's strong and severe storms, our weather took a welcome quiet turn on Thursday. That quiet weather will continue tonight, with mostly cloudy skies followed by a bit of clearing closer to daybreak. Lows will be on the chillier side in the mid 30s, but with light and variable winds.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

We'll close out the work week with the return of some showers, but not until the evening hours. We'll begin with bit of sunshine during the morning commute, but clouds will quickly regain the upper hand as a disturbance tracks northeast out of the central Plains. Highs will top out in the mid 50s with light easterly winds around 5-10 mph, so it should be a fairly pleasant day before the rain returns.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Saturday

Showers will begin to break out between 8pm and midnight Friday, continuing overnight into the first half of Saturday. With a cold front passing east of the area on Saturday afternoon, showers will depart to the east, and we may even get in a few breaks of sun before the day is over. Highs will reach the low 50s, but it will be the last time temperatures will be that warm through at least Thursday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Highs Sunday through Thursday will generally run in the 40s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Monday will be the one major exception as a small disturbance bring a round of rain and snow showers through the area. Highs will briefly dip to the upper 30s on Tuesday.

