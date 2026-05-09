Showers put a damper on things for Saturday, but mainly dry conditions prevail on Mother's Day

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday: Scattered showers move across our neighborhoods as a shortwave tracks through, bringing potential for isolated thunderstorms to pop up in some areas. Overall, the flow will come in waves, so this will not be a washout. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66°F and lows of about 39°F.

Sunday-Monday: Sunday, Mother's Day is expected to be decent. Although temperatures continue to drop and highs are only expected to reach about 58°F, high pressure is expected to keep things largely dry until late at night, then isolated showers move in and persist until about 6:00 a.m. on Monday.

Monday remains dry but cool, with partly cloudy conditions and high temps reaching about 55°F.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Another system tracks through, bringing showers Tuesday that will ramp up Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Temperatures reach highs of only 58°F and 60°F, respectively.

Thursday-Friday: Dry conditions and partly sunny skies return, along with an uptick in temperatures returning to the upper 60s.

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