Showers Possible Today ahead of a Weekend Cooldown

LANSING, Mich. — Low impact showers are possible today from this morning into the early afternoon hours. We are not expecting any impacts from these scattered light showers as they move through.

High temperatures today will cool into the lower 60's as we fall below average for the weekend. An upper level low stalls out in our region lat this weekend. This is inhibiting surface high pressure from building into our neighborhoods allowing for clear and dry conditions.

Instead we will have chances for showers renewed into midweek next week. Saturday brings chances for a few showers with minimal impacts expected. Sunday, the aforementioned area of low pressure will start to track north. This will drive a round of uniform showers into our neighborhoods. As of the moment, we are not expecting any impacts from this round of showers either, other than some elevated winds. High temps for both Saturday and Sunday will drop into the mid to upper 50's.

Starting a brand new week, temperatures will slowly rebound into the 60's, struggling to warm into the 70's by the time we finish next week. We will have more shower chances Monday and Tuesday as the stalled out low progresses out of the area.

