Showers, occasionally mixed with snow continue on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Occasional rain will continue this evening and through the overnight hours, with some snow mixing in from time to time. Expect slippery road conditions well into the Thursday morning commute, with temperatures hovering in the mid 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 AM Thursday

From one disturbance right into another on Thursday, this one diving southeast out of Canada. This will keep occasional showers going on and off throughout the day, again the with the potential for a bit of snow to mix in from time to time. No snow accumulation is expected, but roads will be wet for both commutes and all other travel during the day, so use some extra caution in your travels.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Thursday

Friday brings, you guessed it, one more disturbance to the region. This one will fortunately bring another surge of milder air with it, propelling highs across our neighborhoods back into the middle and upper 40s. That will be more than enough to keep Friday's showers purely in the rain category, but it will mean a soggy end to the work week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A brief, but sharp cooldown is on the way behind that system for the weekend. A few leftover snow showers will be possible first thing Saturday morning, then sunshine will make a comeback for the afternoon. Highs Saturday will fall back to the upper 20s, and hold at similar levels on Sunday as partly cloudy skies continue.

