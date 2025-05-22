Showers near and end in Mid-Michigan as we come to the end of the week

LANSING, Mich. — Another dreary day is expected in our neighborhoods as we've been dealing with the rain and cooler temperatures. Yesterday, Lansing saw .4" of rainfall. This brings Lansing's rainfall total from May 20-21st to .97".

Scattered showers continue throughout the morning hours bringing little to no impacts. Make sure to bring the umbrella when heading out the door today as these showers will turn more isolated as we head into the afternoon hours.

This is all due to the area of low pressure now east of Michigan. Because of this, rain will come to an end as we enter Friday and winds out of the north will bring cooler air into our neighborhoods through Friday as well with gusts nearing 30 mph. We will start to warm up this weekend.

Overnight tonight, temperatures are looking to drop into the upper 30's with feels like temeprature possibly getting into the mid to lower 30's. Skies are looking to clear a bit in the overnight hours, but frost potential still remains low due to our drying conditions and present winds in the overnight hours. Make sure to have a heavier jacket ready for when you head out the door Friday morning.

Surface ridging will help warm us back into the 60's on Saturday. We will continue to warm through the weekend as Sunday through Tuesday brings high temps in the mid to upper 60's. This is still below average for this time of year, but it's way more comfortable than what we've been seeing so far this week. Shower chances return midweek next week.

