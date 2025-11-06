Showers early Friday, first snow of the season likely Saturday night

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds will settle back in over the region tonight ahead of a fast-moving cold front and area of low pressure over the central U.S. We'll remain dry throughout the evening and into the first half of the overnight period, with showers sweeping in to our neighborhoods around 4:00 AM. A few heavy downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible into the start of the Friday morning commute, with lows tonight only falling to the low 40s. Winds will be increasing again, coming in out of the south at 5-15 mph and gusting up to 30 mph at times.

The bulk of Friday's showers will make a quick exit after 8:00 AM, but an isolated leftover could hang on until about 10:00 AM in some neighborhoods. From there, skies will clear a bit for the afternoon as the cold front moves to our east. Highs will still manage to climb to the middle and upper 50s thanks to strong SSW winds at 15-20 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times into the early evening. Mostly cloudy skies will return for Friday night, with lows falling to the upper 30s.

Progressively colder air will pour in over the Great Lakes throughout the upcoming weekend. An upper-level trough of low pressure moving south out of Canada will allow some polar air to sweep in over the eastern United States, limiting our highs on Saturday to the mid 40s. Much of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies, but a new disturbance moving out of the Rockies will head our way by Saturday evening.

A wave of rain will begin to spread over our neighborhoods around 8:00 PM Saturday, but it won't be staying rain for long. As the system pulls more cold air in from the north, we expect to see a complete changeover to snow in most locations by midnight Saturday, continuing until about mid-morning on Sunday. Lows Saturday night will fall to around 30 degrees, and even that will still be just the beginning of this cold snap.

Steady light to moderate snow Sunday morning will taper off to some lingering snow showers into the afternoon and evening. When all is said and done, this first snow of the season will also likely bring our first accumulation of the season. Even fighting against relatively warm ground, neighborhoods along and north of I-96 could pick up anywhere from 1-2" of snowfall by Sunday evening, with 2-3" possible for the rest of the area. Not a blockbuster event, but enough to get us back into a winter mindset.

With highs only set for the middle and upper 30s on Sunday, be ready to layer up and use some extra caution if you'll be on the roads. We will be at risk of seeing surfaces freeze over on Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows are expected to plummet to the low 20s and possibly upper teens in some neighborhoods.

Additional lake effect snow showers are possible on Monday as Sunday's disturbance leaves breezy conditions in its wake. This could continue to make for hazardous travel conditions at times, along with just a very cold day. Highs Monday will hold in the mid 30s, with wind chills likely spending most of the day in the 20s.

We'll settle back into a quieter stretch of weather on Veterans Day Tuesday, and continuing through Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We'll claw out of the worst of this weekend's cold snap, but highs will continue to run well below average in the 40s.

