Sunshine takes over through Tuesday, showers return midweek

WSYM Regional Forecast, Today

With showers now behind us, most of our neighborhoods will see mostly sunny skies by lunchtime. We'll enjoy a pleasant afternoon with temperatures still running a few degree below average in the mid 70s. NNE winds at 6-12 mph.

Clear to partly cloudy skies will remain in place tonight with lows dipping into the low 50s. Winds will turn calm, so some isolated fog will be possible.

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Fox 47 Forecast - 6/22/2026

High pressure keeps mostly sunny skies rolling on Tuesday, and temperatures will hold the status quo. Highs will top out in the mid 70s once again, with a light NNW wind at about 4-8 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Wednesday

A new disturbance brings our next chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. After a dry start, we'll be on the lookout for those storms later in the afternoon through Wednesday night. A few leftover showers may stick around into Thursday morning, then we're dry through the upcoming weekend. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach the upper 70s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

If you're hoping for just a bit more of a true Summer feel to our weather, we'll get there this weekend! A stretch of mostly sunny skies is expected Friday through Sunday, with highs finally getting back to the low to mid 80s as an upper-level trough in Canada begins to move away.

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