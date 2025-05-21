Showers continue tonight, slowly winding down on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Another dreary, chilly evening is on tap across our neighborhoods as an area of low pressure spins just south of the state. Rain will not be as steady or heavy as on Tuesday evening, but a combination of showers and drizzle will keep things soggy well into Thursday morning. Temperatures hovering in the upper 40s to low 50s early will fall back to lows in the mid 40s by sunrise.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Thursday

Low pressure will begin to track east of the state on Thursday, and we'll begin to see some very slight improvement in our weather. Lingering showers will make for a soggy morning, but they will become much more isolated during the afternoon and evening. Overall, it will be a significantly less rainy day, but keep the rain gear handy just in case. highs will continue their unseasonably cool ways, stuck in the mid 50s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Clouds stick around on Friday, but we'll finally ditch the rain! Mostly cloudy skies may even allow a few peeks of sunshine through from time to time, but it won't do much to help our temperatures. We'll hold in the mid 50s for one more day, before trending milder over the weekend.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Memorial Day weekend continues to promise improving weather. We'll get things rolling with variably cloudy skies on Saturday. Temps will still check in around temp degrees below average, but the low 60s will feel a whole lot better than the 50s. Sunday sees a bit more warming under partly cloudy skies, with highs heading for the mid 60s. We'll stay there for Memorial Day, just with a slight uptick in cloud cover.

