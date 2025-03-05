Showers Continue Today Followed by Strong Winds and Snow

LANSING, Mich. — A strong low pressure system is looking to track through Michigan late this afternoon. We are tracking scattered rain showers through this evening with a transition to snow overnight through Thursday morning.

High temperatures continue to stay mild today as we gradually warm right ahead of that area of low pressure. We are expecting to exceed 50 degrees today in the early afternoon hours. Yesterday, Lansing was just shy of reaching 50 with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

Fox 47 News High Temps Today Looking to Exceed 50 Degrees

Rain showers today should remain non severe as we are still lacking instability in our atmosphere. However, in the early afternoon hours, we could see a thunderstorm track through our southern neighborhoods with present moisture and a present lifting mechanism. We will continue to track through the afternoon, but impacts should stay minimal.

Fox 47 News Scattered Rain Today Followed by Snow Overnight into Thursday AM

Heading into the evening hours, we will begin to cool as the area of low pressure tracks easterly of our neighborhoods allowing our winds to shift from the northwest. This will transfer colder air back into our neighborhoods. With this, precipitation type is looking to switch over to snow past midnight Wednesday night.

Snow should diminish before 8 AM on Thursday morning as we are looking to be left with up to 1.5" possible on the high end. Even if snow doesn't accumulate, a drop in temperatures back below freezing tonight could lead to refreezing of wet surfaces. This could lead to some slick spots on the roadways for the Thursday morning commute.

Beginning Wednesday evening at 10 PM, a Wind Advisory will go into effect for Hillsdale County. We could see wind gusting above 40 mph beginning in the overnight hours through Thursday morning before we observe a gradual calming trend in our winds.

Fox 47 News Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect At 10 PM on Wednesday

As we head into the end of the week Friday, we are tracking a chance to see some snowfall clip our most southern neighborhoods. These areas include Hillsdale and Jackson counties. Trends have been shifting this snow south, so we could still end up observing no precipitation on Friday, but we will continue to watch. Timing would last from mid afternoon through the evening hours of Friday.

Fox 47 News Another System Could Bring Snow to our Southern Neighborhoods on Friday

