Showers continue into Thursday, then a dry, chilly weekend for Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Low pressure continues to hover over the region tonight, although it has moved slightly east over Lake Huron. The results will be the same for us though, with scattered showers continuing throughout the night. Chilly air will continue to pour in on northwesterly winds, falling to the upper 30s to around 40 by morning. Sustained winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

Our storm system will finally begin to move away from us on Thursday, but it will still be close enough to keep northwesterly winds rolling in off of Lake Michigan. This will continue to bring moisture inland, sparking off continued showers for much of the day. There should at least be some more opportunities for breaks of sunshine, but keep the umbrella handy and dress for chilly, breezy conditions. Highs will hold in the low 50s, with WNW winds at 10-15 mph.

Showers will come to an end late Thursday evening, paving the way for some clearing overnight. We'll trade in the wet weather for colder temperatures, as low take a dive into the mid 30s. This means frost is likely across our neighborhoods, so make sure to round up your pets for the night and protect any sensitive plants you have outside.

You'll finally be able to leave the rain gear at home on Friday, but you'll still need those Fall layers. We'll enjoy a variably cloudy day overall. Sun in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies for a few hours in the afternoon, followed by some clearing again before sunset. Highs will remain unchanged, reaching the low 50s to close out the work week.

Rivalry weekend remains in good shape, with partly cloudy skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain chillier than average, but we're looking good for football. Highs Saturday will will remain in the low 50s, with temperatures eventually heading into the middle and upper 30s overnight. Dress warmly if you're headed to East Lansing for the Battle for Paul Bunyan! Temps trend slightly higher to the upper 50s on Sunday.

