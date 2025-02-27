Showers Continue in our Neighborhoods Today with a Chance for Wintry Mix

LANSING, Mich. — Showers continue today in our neighborhoods following the rain and snow from yesterday. A back to back event beginning this afternoon brings scattered rain showers to our neighborhoods with high temps expected to return to the lower 40's.

We could see showers roll in as early as noon today. These scattered rain showers are expected to last through the overnight hours until around 2 AM tonight. Once we reach the evening hours today, we could see some of these rain showers start to mix into a wintry precip type. This would start occurring at around 9 PM tonight. There could be some slick spots on roadways and reduced visibility if we do see some of those showers mix this evening. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News Scattered Showers Favored into Thursday Afternoon

It won't be too long before the second wave of showers moves in from the northwest. Precipitation could possibly arrive as early as 7 AM on Friday in the form of snow showers due to overnight lows trending a bit below freezing. This will quickly change as we progress through the morning as warmer temperatures are favored to end the week with highs in the upper 40's. The rain looks to progress through the afternoon hours as a lake effect setup will take place Friday evening. We could see some lake effect snow creep into our neighborhoods to start Saturday morning. However, we are not tracking any large snowfall accumulations or any other major impacts to day to day life.

Fox 47 News Both Rain and Snow are Possible With this System to End the Week

Friday's other main impact will come from the winds with gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph. The strong winds will begin in the late morning hours and progress through the entire afternoon and evening periods and coming to an end in the overnight hours. Make sure to bring in any loose objects from outdoors that could be blown away.

Fox 47 News We Could See Wind Gusts Exceed 40 mph on Friday

The rest of the weekend is looking dry with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 20's on Saturday, then warming into the lower 30's for Sunday. Precipitation looks to return in the middle of next week with our temperatures rising back above average for this time of year.

