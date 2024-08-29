Showers and thunderstorms to start the holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. — We have a system on the way for Friday that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. It's going to be a very warm and humid afternoon. As this frontal boundary moves through, we'll increase those chances of scattered storms as the afternoon wears on. Highs will be in the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. The chance of storms will continue into the evening as well as this front passes on through. With the heat and humidity, any storm that would develop has the potential to produce some gusty wind or hail. This doesn't look to be as widespread as earlier this week, and the farther you live east the better your chance of seeing these stronger storms.

As Friday night rolls on, these storms should move out of the area. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Saturday will be dry with a little less humidity and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday should be even more comfortable with highs in the mid-70s and low humidity.

Labor Day should be early fall-like with highs only in the low 70s.

So after the unsettled weather Friday, quiet weather moves in.

