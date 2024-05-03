Showers and thunderstorms to start the day then dry conditions move in

LANSING, Mich. — It's a wet start to the day with showers and isolated thunderstorms. They will continue to move through our area this morning, but by noon, they will become spotty and isolated with plenty of areas being dry by that point. Some areas will see pop-up showers this afternoon, but overall most areas will be dry. Although it will be cloudy at times, we will see a clearing by early evening and sunshine will break through.

For the weekend, expect primarily dry conditions, but some spotty showers could move through some areas. Saturday and Sunday chances of rain are at 20%. Sunday into Monday should be dry, but Tuesday, expect showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures should remain in the 70s for the next 7 days.

