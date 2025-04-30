Showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday, then a cooler start to the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds have taken over this evening ahead of a new storm system that will be heading our way from the central United States. While some light showers will try to spread over our neighborhoods before midnight, dry air at the surface will help to fend much of that wet weather off through the evening.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 AM Thursday

Scattered showers will begin to overcome that dry air, and become more widespread after midnight. A stray rumble of thunder is possible, with lows expected to fall into the upper 40s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Thursday

Make sure to grab an umbrella on your way out the door Thursday morning, and be ready for a wet commute in many cases, too. A wave of steadier, heavier rain will sweep across our neighborhoods between 8:00 AM and noon ahead of a war front, likely accompanied by a few thunderstorms. Storms could produce gusty winds, and localized flooding will be possible due to the heavy downpours.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Thursday

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Showers and storms will become more intermittent during the afternoon and evening, making for slick travel here and there through the commute home. Temperatures will see a brief surge behind the warm front, climbing to around 70 degrees. The exact location of the front will dictate how warm it gets and where, with the potential for even warmer temperatures if the front tracks farther to our north. Expect breezy conditions, with SSW winds at 10-20 mph outside of any storms.

Temperatures will trend cooler again behind the system on Friday and Saturday. Some spotty showers will be possible both days, but will not be as wet as Thursday. Highs Friday will hang on to the low 60s, before sliding back to the upper 50s on Saturday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Spring will start to make a comeback on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s thanks to returning high pressure. More sunshine is expected on Monday as highs climb to the upper 60s, then 70s return Tuesday and Wednesday with the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

