Showers and t-storms possible ahead of weekend sunshine in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Waking up this morning, roadways remain wet from the rain showers that moved through yesterday evening. Shower chances are not yet over, however. As the area of low pressure tracks off to the east today. We will be holding on to below average high temps in the upper 60's today. Remnant scattered showers are possible this afternoon in our neighborhoods. These showers will not bring much impacts. Might be beneficial to bring the light jacket and umbrella when heading out the door today.

Fox 47 News Little to no impacts are expected today with these showers

Showers and t-storm possible ahead of weekend sunshine in Mid-Michigan

Temps gradually warm back into the 70's for Friday. We will start the day dry, but as a cold front approaches our neighborhoods from the north in the evening hours. A line of showers and possible storms is expected to advance through the area. These showers and storms look to stay tame and non-severe given the lack of wind shear. Timing for these showers start from around 3 PM on Friday and last through midnight.

Fox 47 News No severe impacts are expected as this cold front sweeps through

Moving into the weekend, high pressure will settle in and keep us dry and clear our skies. We are looking at mostly sunny skies for the entire weekend and into the first two days of next week. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60's/lower 70's this weekend and possibly get back into the 80's next week. With the abundance of sunshine, we could see daytime highs during this period a few degrees warmer.

Next best chance for precip comes next Wednesday as we could see some thunderstorms develop. We will be watching closely.

Fox 47 News A couple more shower chances ahead of sunshine this weekend

