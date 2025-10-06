Showers and storms tonight, then Fall comes roaring in to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Our weather that has been consistently dry and summerlike in recent weeks is finally about to change in a big way, and it all starts tonight. Clouds will gradually increase this evening with the chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms before 9:00 PM.

Showers and storms will become more widespread from there as a cold front sweeps across the state, continuing overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will wind up in the upper 50s by daybreak.

Expect a soggy commute on Tuesday morning, and make sure to take an umbrella with you. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will continue through midday, then taper off in the afternoon. Cloudy skies for the first half of the day will eventually give way to a bit of sunshine, but the bigger change will come with our temperatures. Readings are expected to hover in the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the day, marking a drop of 20 degrees or more compared to Monday!

Mostly clear skies will lead into a cold Tuesday night, with lows taking a dive toward the upper 30s. High pressure takes control of our weather on Wednesday and locks in the Fall feeling. Highs Wednesday will only climb to around 60s degrees, followed by lows in the mid 30s Wednesday night. This will likely lead to the first widespread frost of the season, so be ready to protect your pets and plants!

Sunny weather stays in control Thursday and through the upcoming weekend, interrupted only by a weak disturbance that could bring a few showers to the area on Friday evening. Highs will start this stretch in the low 60s, gradually warming to the low 70s by Sunday and Monday. Lows will trend upward as well, climbing from the upper 30s Thursday night to the upper 40s by the end of the weekend.

