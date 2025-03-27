Showers and storms on Friday kick off a weekend warmup

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies may allow for some brief clearing here and there this evening, but clouds will win out overall as a warm front begins to approach from the west. Dry conditions will eventually give way to some spotty showers after 3:00 AM, serving as precursors to more significant wet weather on Friday. Lows tonight will dip to around 40 degrees with winds turning calm.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Friday

The warm front will track northward across Michigan on Friday, with spotty showers during the morning commute becoming more widespread and heavy shortly before midday. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to accompany the showers, with heavier downpours and some gusty winds possible through about 4:00 PM. Fortunately, the passing warm front also means a big bump in our temperatures as highs find their way into the middle and upper 60s. Expect breezy conditions with SSW winds increasing to 10-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Some late-afternoon sunshine is expected behind Friday's showers and storms, with partly cloudy skies persisting through the evening. Clouds will return as we approach daybreak Saturday, but showers are expected to remain scarce until later in the afternoon. Good news, since it means we should have some time to get out and enjoy another day of highs in the upper 60s before the wet weather returns.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Saturday

Sunday brings, you guessed it, more showers and even another chance of storms. Occasional showers throughout the day will become a period of steadier rain as low pressure arrives with a cold front in the evening. After highs reach the low 60s one more time on Sunday, the cold front will lead to a sharp drop to the 40s and 30s with some morning rain & snow showers on Monday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Sunday

