Showers and storms on Friday, followed by a dry and mild weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Early summerlike temperatures will keep us on the lookout for possible isolated storms early this evening. Anything that develops will be brief, and it not expected to become severe. Still, keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being outdoors before sunset. Temperatures will hover in the 70s through about 9:00 PM.

Mostly clear skies quickly take back over tonight, with lows eventually settling into the upper 50s to around 60. A light southerly wind at 5-10 mph will keep things comfortable, so keep the windows open for some beautiful sleeping weather! Clouds will increase late as a weakening line of thunderstorms crosses Lake Michigan.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Friday

A few of those leftover showers or storms could make for some wet spots on the Friday morning commute, with additional hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms expected to continue on and off through midday. A more significant wave of thunderstorms is expected between 3:00 - 9:00 PM, tapping into daytime heating ahead of the front. Highs will climb to the low and mid 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Friday

Severe weather is not expected here in our neighborhoods, with more favorable conditions expected to set up across Indiana and Ohio. We'll continue to monitor forecast trends, but regardless of severity, some storms could still produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/23/2026

Storms wrap up by 9:00 PM, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of Friday night. Lows will take a cooler turn to the upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy will continue on Saturday as high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes. Highs will hold in the low 60s on Saturday, then climb to the mid 60 with more sunshine on Sunday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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