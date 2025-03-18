Showers and storms late Wednesday give way to a wintry start to Spring

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies are set to continue this evening and through the overnight hours. Temperatures that bumped well into the 60s during the day on Tuesday will only dip to the low and middle 50s by daybreak, keeping things quite comfortable for a mid-March night. Winds will remain light out of the south at 6-12 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Another unseasonably warm day is ahead for us on Wednesday, starting off with the chance for a little sun in the morning. Clouds will quickly regain the upper hand after midday in advance of a cold front, set to bring scattered showers back to the region around 5:00 PM. Highs will top the upper 60s before the wet weather arrives, so you should still have an opportunity to get outside for a little bit.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 10:00 PM Wednesday

Showers will become heavier and more numerous after 9:00 PM Wednesday, and could be accompanied by a few thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms will be possible for neighborhoods south and west of Jackson and Charlotte, bringing a low chance for damaging winds and hail. Severe or not, showers and storms will depart east of our area after midnight, giving us a break for a few hours before things take a wintry turn on Thursday.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Wednesday Evening

Spring officially begins at 5:01 AM Thursday, but Winter is going to do its best to stick around a bit longer. A final round of showers rolling in during the morning commute on Thursday. These will quickly begin to mix with and then change to snow showers as cold air pours in behind the departing cold front. Snow showers will continue through lunchtime then taper off as skies start to clear in the afternoon. No significant snow accumulation is expected beyond a light coating on grassy and elevated surfaces. Dress for a sharply colder day with highs only peaking around 40 degrees.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Thursday

