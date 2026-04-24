Showers and storms clear out, paving the way for a dry weekend across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east out of the region this evening along with a passing cold front. Wet weather is expected to wrap up after 9:00 PM, leaving mostly cloudy skies in place for the rest of the night. Lows will settle to the upper 40s by daybreak, with winds pivoting to the west at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Weekend Forecast

High pressure slowly takes the reins over the weekend, keeping us dry and gradually allowing sunshine to return. Clouds will decrease on Saturday after a cloudy start in the morning. Temperatures will take a dip behind Friday's cold front, but we'll still be looking at highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Expect a breezier day, with NNW winds picking up to 10-15 mph.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/24/2026

Sunday lives up to its namesake, with mostly sunny skies expected for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will remain comfortably mild in the mid 60s, making for a perfect day for outdoor plans!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Tuesday

Monday continues the mix of sun and clouds during the day, but a new storm system will bring our next round of thunderstorms late in the evening. Highs will warm up slightly, returning to around 70 degrees ahead of the storms, with some showers lingering into Tuesday morning.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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