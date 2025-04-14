Showers and breezy conditions for Monday and more rain is on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Isolated showers and an overnight low of 48°F. Winds will be out of the SE at 11mph but gusting in the low 20s at times.

Monday:

A mix of mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers is expected. Temperatures will climb to a mild 64°F ahead of a cold front arriving Monday night. Behind the front, overnight lows will drop to around 38°F. It will be a breezy one, with wind gusts reaching over 30mph at times.

Tuesday:

Cooler air settles in following the cold front, with a high of just 45°F under mostly cloudy skies. A wintry mix of freezing rain, snow showers, and rain showers is expected during the day. It will be another windy day, with winds reaching over 40mph at times.

Wednesday:

A welcome improvement midweek with sunny skies and highs rebounding to the low 50s—a great day to spend some time outdoors.

Thursday & Friday:

Temperatures will start to climb again, reaching the low 60s on Thursday and then the upper 60s on Friday. Thursday will be mostly sunny, so and will make for pleasant conditions during the day. However, late night into Friday rain moves in and sticks around through Friday.

Saturday and Sunday: Ample sunshine is on deck for both days with highs of 58°F, which should make for a nice weekend to get outdoors.

