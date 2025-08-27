Showers and a few thunderstorms to make for a soggy Thursday in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Dry and comfortable weather will continue this evening as high pressure hangs on to control. Temperatures will spend the first part of the evening in the low 70s, cooling to the low 60s by midnight.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight as a cold front approaches from the north. A few showers will be possible after 5:00 AM, but the majority of the approaching wet weather will fall after daybreak on Thursday. Lows will dip to the mid 50s, with winds holding out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be a day to break out the rain gear. Showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will become increasingly widespread across our neighborhoods over the course of Thursday morning, leading to a slick and soggy commute to school or work. Additional showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon as the cold front tracks through the region, with activity expected to wind down after 6:00 PM. Highs Thursday will turn a bit cooler thanks to the clouds and wet weather, falling back to around 70 degrees.

Clouds clear in the wake of the cold front on Thursday night, paving the way for a fresh shot of Fall-like air to filter in over the region. Lows will fall into the low and mid 40s by daybreak Friday, with a NNE wind at 5-10 mph leading to some brief wind chills in the upper 30s.

Friday kicks off Labor Day Weekend on a sunnier, but unseasonably cool note. After a chilly start in the morning, highs will hold well below average in the upper 60s in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will continue into Friday evening, setting us up nicely for Michigan State's home opener at Spartan Stadium!

No wet weather to worry about if you're heading out to the game, but it will be feeling more like a game in early October than late August. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s, and quickly fall into the 50s during the game.

Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the holiday weekend thanks to high pressure settling in over the Great Lakes. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday through Labor Day, with highs gradually warming toward the upper 70s.

