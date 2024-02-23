Sharply cooler air arrives Friday and Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Don't forget your winter gear on Friday. Sharply cooler temperatures are on tap for Friday and Saturday. That said, it will be a brief cool down. A wave of warmth returns for next week as high temperatures climb back to the 50s and lower 60s. If the forecast holds, 2024 will have brought us the warmest February on record. Skies will be dry on Sunday and Monday, before a larger system develops. The system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with the warmest air of the week. Colder air wraps into West Michigan on Wednesday, transitioning rain back over to snow.

