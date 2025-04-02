Severe weather remains possible this evening

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered severe storms remain possible across our neighborhoods this evening, following persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms that settled over much of the region earlier in the day. A warm front over northern Indiana and Ohio will continue to track north ahead of a powerful low pressure system, and is expected to lead to some late warming that should push temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s. Cloud cover may also briefly thin out over some neighborhoods before sunset, adding a bit of energy to the atmosphere along with the warm front.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tonight

The bottom line is this: A round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to track through our area between 8:00 PM and midnight. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes remain possible, and additional heavy rain could lead to localized flooding on top of the 2" or more of rain that has already fallen in some neighborhoods. Stay weather aware, and be prepared to head to shelter. Ensure that you have a way to receive warnings when you head to bed as well.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Tonight

Isolated showers will remain possible overnight after the evening thunderstorms, lingering until a cold front tracks through the region around 4:00 AM. Lows will eventually fall to the low 50s and upper 40s, with WSW winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday offers up drier weather in the wake of tonight's storm system. Partly cloudy skies will take over, but it will remain quite breezy. Winds will remain out of the west, but will increase to 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph at times. Highs will reach the mid 50s, keeping things mild compared to most of Wednesday.

