Severe weather remains a possibility this evening as thunderstorms continue to move through

LANSING, Mich. — There is still a chance of some stronger wind gusts this evening, especially near the warm front heading toward southern Lower Michigan. In this area, conditions may briefly support rotating thunderstorms, which could bring a low-end tornado threat, especially across southeastern parts of the state, These areas remain in an enhanced risk for severe weather to develop. Other local neighborhoods as far north as St. Johns and as far south as Coldwater and Adrian still have a risk for scattered severe storms.

While most areas will see moderate rainfall, there is a potential for heavier amounts—especially if thunderstorms repeatedly track over the same locations. In areas where this occurs, isolated rainfall totals could exceed 2.5 inches, increasing the risk for localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, regions with poor drainage, and near small streams.

As runoff moves into the region's river systems, there is also the potential for minor river flooding to develop later this week. Residents living near flood-prone areas or rivers should stay alert to rising water levels and monitor forecasts for potential updates or advisories.

UPDATES FROM REPORTERS IN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS:

5:30 PM UPDATE:

Severe weather is a possibility for this evening, and some neighborhoods are still recovering from Sunday evening's storms. Earlier in Grand Ledge, Will Lemmink documented some damage that is still being repaired.

Grand Ledge Sunday storm damage

4:00 PM UPDATE:

Asya Lawrence was out in her neighborhood of Lansing today in the rain. She stopped to show neighbors how high Grand River is, take a look.

Grand River levels

