Severe thunderstorms are possible tonight and again on Thursday

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the following until 11:00 p.m.

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEGAN, ALLENDALE, ALMA, AVONDALE,

BALDWIN, BANFIELD, BATH, BATTLE CREEK, BELDING, BIG RAPIDS,

BRADLEY, BRIDGETON, BROOKFIELD, CHARLOTTE, CHASE, CLARE, COVERT,

CROTON HEIGHTS, DEWITT, DORR, DOWLING, EAST LANSING,

EASTMANVILLE, EATON RAPIDS, ELM HALL, EVART, FENNVILLE,

FOREST HILL, FREMONT, GOWEN, GRAND LEDGE, GRAND RAPIDS,

GRAND VALLEY, GREENVILLE, GRESHAM, HART, HARTFORD, HASTINGS,

HAWKINS, HESPERIA, HOLLAND, IDLEWILD, IONIA, IRONS, IRVING,

ITHACA, JACKSON, JENISON, KALAMAZOO, KEELER, LAMONT, LANGSTON,

LANSING, LEOTA, LITTLE POINT SABLE, LUDINGTON, MARION, MARNE,

MATTAWAN, MCDONALD, MEARS, MIDDLEVILLE, MOUNT PLEASANT, MUSKEGON,

NEWAYGO, NORTON SHORES, ORLEANS, OTSEGO, PARIS, PAW PAW,

PISGAH HEIGHTS, PLAINWELL, PORTAGE, PORTLAND, REED CITY, REEMAN,

RIVERDALE, SEARS, SMYRNA, SOUTH HAVEN, ST. HUBERTS, ST. JOHNS,

ST. LOUIS, STONY LAKE, TURK LAKE, WACOUSTA, WAVERLY, WAYLAND,

WEARE, WINN, WOODBURY, WOOSTER, AND WYOMING.

Severe Storm Threat Continues Tonight, Higher Risk Expected Thursday Night

Mid-Michigan continues to be under a Slight Risk for severe weather tonight, with the potential for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Thursday, our severe weather outlook places most of our neighborhoods at an enhanced risk for severe weather, or a Category 3, with 5 being the highest.

Damaging Wind Threat Increases Tonight

Tonight, the primary severe weather window arrives between 6 p.m. and midnight as a cluster of thunderstorms approaches from the west. Although wind shear is somewhat limited, the atmosphere contains abundant moisture and instability, creating favorable conditions for strong thunderstorms.

The greatest concern will be damaging straight-line winds, with some wind gusts potentially reaching 60 to 70 mph.

Large hail is also possible with the strongest storms. At this time, the tornado threat appears relatively low tonight due to weaker low-level wind shear, although it is not completely ruled out.

Heavy downpours may lead to localized flooding in poorly draining areas, although widespread flooding is not anticipated.

Thursday Night Could Bring More Significant Severe Weather

Attention then turns to Thursday evening, when conditions may become more favorable for a potentially significant severe weather event.

Current forecast data suggests a combination of:

Strong instability

Increasing wind shear

A strengthening low-level jet stream

Favorable tornado parameters

This setup could support a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, embedded tornadoes, and isolated destructive wind gusts exceeding 75 mph.

The most likely time frame for severe weather Thursday night is between 7 p.m. and midnight. Additional forecast updates over the next 24 hours will help determine the magnitude of that threat.

Heat Continues Before Storms Arrive

Before storms develop Thursday evening, another hot and humid day is expected across the region. Heat index values could climb into the mid-90s to near 100 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to stay weather-aware through Thursday night, ensure multiple ways to receive warnings are available, and be prepared for the possibility of power outages from severe thunderstorms.

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