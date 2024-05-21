Severe thunderstorms are possible late tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We will have mainly dry conditions today with just some clouds rolling though, coupled with periods of sunshine. However, tonight we are tracking a line of thunderstorms to move through late and stick around into Wednesday morning. The biggest threat with this system will be damaging winds. Overall, we will see temperatures top out around 86°.

For Wednesday we expect rain early, then dry conditions for the rest of Wednesday through Thursday with temperatures hovering around 80°.

We have low chances for rain Friday-Monday, about 20%. But we will have periods of sunshine as well during this time. If showers move through, they are likely to be scattered and quickly moving. We should have enough dry conditions and sunshine to have a mainly nice holiday weekend, weather-wise.

