Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of our Neighborhoods

Fox 47 Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Clinton and Eaton Counties this afternoon as well as several counties to the west of us in the State of Michigan. This watch is currently in effect through 8 PM this evening as we are tracking thunderstorms to develop.

Main impacts to watch out for here this evening look to be scattered damaging winds and isolated large hail up to an inch and a half in diameter. We cannot rule out a possible tornado in the state of Michigan either this afternoon/evening.

Fox 47 Heat Advisory

The warm moist air that we are dealing with today will aid in these storms as we still are under a heat advisory with air temperatures expected to max out in the 90's today with heat indices in the triple digits. This heat advisory is in effect through 10 PM this evening as we will be dealing with peak heat and storms this afternoon into the evening.

Watch below on how to stay safe during extreme heat and thunderstorms. Make sure you stay weather aware and know where your safe spaces are.

WSYM HEAT INDEX EXPLAINER

WSYM HOW DOES HAIL FORM EXPLAINER

WSYM TORNADO SAFE SPACES EXPLAINER

