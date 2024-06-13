Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for our neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 p.m. for the following counties:



Calhoun

Clinton

Eaton

Hillsdale

Ingham

Jackson

The timing for the severe weather looks to range from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with some chances for more non-severe showers and storms through Midnight.

Impacts to look out for include potentially dangerous gusty winds up to 60mph, possible hail up to an inch in diameter, and we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado chance.

The safest places to be during severe weather are a basement, if one is available, or an enclosed space with no surrounding windows.

