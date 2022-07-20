Watch Now
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for mid-Michigan, east Michigan

Courtesy National Weather Service Detroit
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 20, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of mid-Michigan and east Michigan.

Both Jackson and Ingham counties as well as the metro Detroit area are under the watch.

The watch began around 1 p.m. and is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

