Severe thunderstorm watch issued for mid-Michigan, east Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of mid-Michigan and east Michigan.
Both Jackson and Ingham counties as well as the metro Detroit area are under the watch.
The watch began around 1 p.m. and is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.