Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Mid-Michigan

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until Midnight for the following counties: BARRY, BRANCH, CALHOUN, EATON.

WSYM Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Midnight.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to track through our neighborhoods this evening as a cold front approaches from the west. The surge in humidity today has left the atmosphere quite unstable, meaning a few severe storms could develop. Stay alert for potential damaging winds, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning, and be ready to seek shelter if storms head your way.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 10:00 PM Wednesday

The greatest potential for severe weather will come with a line of storms tracking out of Illinois and Wisconsin, likely to arrive in our neighborhood between 8:00 PM and midnight. Storms will diminish overnight, with mostly cloudy skies remaining in place. Lows will only fall to around 70 degrees, with southwesterly winds at 6-12 mph outside of thunderstorms.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 7/16/2025

Clouds will linger into the first half of Thursday, with the potential for a few showers before lunchtime. Clouds will decrease behind the passing cold front in the afternoon, with breezy conditions and a big drop in humidity. Temperatures will also be held to more pleasant level by the morning cloud cover, seeing highs only reach the middle to upper 70s in the afternoon.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

That comfortable turn in our weather will continue on Friday. With a pocket of high pressure settling in over Michigan, mostly sunny skies and lighter winds are expected. Humidity levels will remain refreshingly low, with highs again only reaching the upper 70s. A welcome change from the persistent heat and humidity of the past few weeks, and perfect conditions for events like the Hot Air Jubilee in Jackson.

WSYM Humidity Forecast, Next 5 Days

Humidity levels will increase again ahead of a new disturbance this weekend, bringing the chance for scattered thunderstorms back to our neighborhoods on Saturday. Isolated leftover storms will be possible on Sunday, with highs both days in the low 80s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.