Severe thunderstorm warning this morning

LANSING, Mich. — We are tracking severe thunderstorms this morning. Several counties are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 a.m., including Ingham, Ionia, Barry, Clinton and Eaton counties. We are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:00 a.m. for Allegan, Ionia, and Barry counties. The biggest threat with this system is damaging winds and large hail. We expect these storms to move starting at 7:00 a.m. This can impact your morning commute, you should give yourself extra time and be careful while on the roads. Temperatures will top out around 86° today.
For Wednesday, as a cold front moves in, expect rain during the daytime with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out around 81°.
Thursday through late Friday night should be dry. Then rain moves in delivering a raining Saturday. Dry conditions and sunshine will prevail for Sunday.
Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.