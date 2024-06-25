Severe thunderstorm warning this morning

LANSING, Mich. — We are tracking severe thunderstorms this morning. Several counties are currently under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9:00 a.m., including Ingham, Ionia, Barry, Clinton and Eaton counties. We are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:00 a.m. for Allegan, Ionia, and Barry counties. The biggest threat with this system is damaging winds and large hail. We expect these storms to move starting at 7:00 a.m. This can impact your morning commute, you should give yourself extra time and be careful while on the roads. Temperatures will top out around 86° today.

For Wednesday, as a cold front moves in, expect rain during the daytime with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will top out around 81°.

Thursday through late Friday night should be dry. Then rain moves in delivering a raining Saturday. Dry conditions and sunshine will prevail for Sunday.

