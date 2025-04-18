Severe storms remain possible tonight, showers possible for Easter

LANSING, Mich. — We remain on the lookout for potential severe storms this evening and tonight. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible anytime before midnight, followed by a more organized round of storms between midnight and 4:00 AM.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tonight

While the overall threat for severe weather has become more isolated, any storm tonight will have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. The threat for isolated tornadoes remains very low, but cannot be completely ruled out. Stay weather aware this evening, and make sure you have a way to receive warnings overnight.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Tonight

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 AM Saturday

Storms will clear out before daybreak, but could leave behind a shower or two south of Lansing through mid-morning Saturday. Lows will eventually dip to around 50 degrees, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph outside of any storms.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies will linger behind the passing cold front on Saturday, with temperatures scaling back closer to average in the middle to upper 50s. Much of the day will be dry after any leftover morning showers, but an isolated shower could pop back up later in the afternoon.

WSYM Easter Forecast

Easter Sunday begins with partly to mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by increasing clouds and a few showers in the afternoon. The showers are not expected to be more than a minor nuisance, but if you want to avoid them for your Easter egg hunts or heading to Easter services, morning through midday will be the way to go. Highs on Easter will top the mid 50s, keeping us just slightly below average for mid-April.

Next week looks to settle us into some more consistent Spring warmth. Highs will run in the 60s Monday through Friday, starting with showery mid 60s on Monday. Tuesday clears up a bit behind a cold front, but highs limit their tumble to aorund 60 degrees. We'll bound back to the mid and upper 60s, and even a run toward 70 for the second half of the week, with the potential for some hit-or-miss showers each day.

