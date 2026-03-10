Severe storms remain possible across Mid-Michigan tonight

WSYM Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 1:00 AM

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 1:00 AM for BARRY County.

WSYM Flood Watch in effect until 11:00 AM Wednesday

FLOOD WATCH in effect until 11:00 AM Wednesday for the following counties: BRANCH, CALHOUN, EATON, INGHAM, JACKSON, HILLSDALE.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 10:00 PM Tuesday

Low pressure tracking northeast out of Missouri, combined with a cold front draped over southern Michigan has left the atmosphere primed for strong to severe storms late this evening and overnight. An initial round of scattered thunderstorms will begin to move into our area after 8:00 PM, followed by a larger line of thunderstorms around midnight.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Tonight

Severe weather is possible with both rounds of storms tonight. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all on the table for everyone, but the risk for each varies depending on location. Warmer temperatures along and south of I-94 will lead to a greater tornado risk in those neighborhoods, while colder temperatures around the Capital Region will increase the likelihood of large hail. Make sure that you have a way to receive warnings overnight, even something as simple as leaving your ringer on so that your phone can alert you.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 AM Wednesday

Thunderstorms will begin to move out after 3:00 AM, leaving behind some scattered showers into Wednesday morning. Heavy downpours from the storms could also leave behind localized flooding thanks to the still-saturated ground from last Friday's storms. Temperatures will eventually fall to the upper 30s to mow 40s, with ENE winds at 10-15 mph.

Stay alert for any leftover flooding on the morning commute, and do not attempt to drive across floodwaters. Occasional showers will continue on Wednesday in the wake of the cold front. Temperatures will start to take a cooler turn under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will still top out around 50 degrees, with winds pivoting into the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Thursday gives us a sunnier day to dry out, but it will be a breezy and chilly day. Highs will only reach the low 40s, right around average for this point in March. With northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph, we'll likely be feeling more like the 30s throughout the day. A sharp change from our recent run of Spring weather, and it only gets colder.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A series of disturbances will bring the chance for rain and snow to our neighborhoods Friday through Sunday, ultimately ushering in an even colder wave of air early next week. After highs in the 40s over the weekend, it is looking increasingly likely that highs will turn back toward the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday and Tuesday. Snow showers will also be possible both days as we begin to round out the final days of winter.

