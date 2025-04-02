Severe Storms Possible Today in all of Our Neighborhoods: Here's the Breakdown

LANSING, Mich. — We are tracking showers and non severe thunderstorms this morning with strong winds and small hail possible with this first round. We will be warming throughout the day as a warm front will advance through behind these showers. There is still a conditional risk for severe storms later this afternoon with uncertainties whether or not we will regain enough instability to produce some severe impacts. Almost all of our neighborhoods are under an enhance risk for severe weather still as this forecast could change throughout the day. Make sure to know your severe weather plan.

Fox 47 News First Round of Showers and Storms Could Hinder Severe Impacts This Afternoon

Fox 47 News Numerous Showers and Storms with Severe Potential Beginning Wednesday Afternoon

Main threats withing the later afternoon and evening storms will be strong winds possibly in excess of 70 mph, hail, and tornadoes. If clouds stick around throughout the afternoon period, our severe chances will be limited, especially our tornado risk. We are watching a line of storms extend through our southern neighborhoods along and south of I-94 at around 9 PM Wednesday evening. This time frame is when we could see these impacts given the conditions are favorable.

Fox 47 News Severe Potential This Evening with Storms Tracking Through Around 9 PM

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Wednesday Evening

The Excessive Rainfall Outlook has extended the slight risk into all of our neighborhoods today with heavy rain a factor with the first batch of showers and storms in the morning to early afternoon and with the second, potentially severe, round. Minor river flooding and localized ponding are all possible today.

Fox 47 News Slight Risk for Excessive Rainfall From Wednesday Storms

As of this morning, over 6,000 customers are still without power across our neighborhoods. Strong winds throughout the entire daytime period into this evening could cause more outages in all of our neighborhoods.

Make sure to have a plan if severe weather impacts your neighborhood and keep checking back throughout the day for updates on the severe threat potential.

