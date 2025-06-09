Severe storms possible this evening, sunnier and breezy Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect until 10:00 PM. Thunderstorms this evening could produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain. Stay weather aware, and be ready to head for shelter.

WSYM Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 PM.

Scattered thunderstorms rolling through this evening will quickly give way to clearing skies overnight. Temperatures will ultimately take a cooler turn, dipping to the low 50s with southwesterly winds at 6-12 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

High pressure over the central Plains will expand eastward behind the cold front on Tuesday, allowing quieter weather to take over. Partly cloudy skies are expected, with some lingering breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will be held to the low 70s for most neighborhoods, with westerly winds increasing to 10-20 mph.

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 6/9/2025

The only hitch in the works for Tuesday could come in the form of a fresh wave of wildfire smoke, dragged southward from Canada by the passing cold front. Latest forecasts point to an increase in smoke concentration over the state, particularly over southern Michigan, and that could translate to poor air quality at the surface. Be sure to closely monitor conditions, especially if you have respiratory or heart conditions.

WSYM Smoke Forecast, 3:00 PM Tuesday

Winds pivot toward the southwest on Wednesday, setting us up for a big jump in temperatures. High pressure will keep skies sunny along with some lingering haze, all while highs climb to the low 80s. This will be followed by a series of smaller disturbances, bringing cloudier skies and the chance for showers and storms Thursday through Saturday. Highs will hold in the low 70s through that stretch.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Friday

