Severe storms expected this evening, with tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail possible

LANSING, Mich. — Following Thursday's mostly sunny skies and highs that soared into the low and mid 80s, our atmosphere is primed with favorable conditions for strong to severe storms this evening. Severe thunderstorms are already underway across Minnesota and Wisconsin, and that activity will begin to sweep into Michigan and our neighborhoods between 9:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Thursday

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tonight

Conditions are expected to be favorable for tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, with the added potential for some of these to be particularly destructive. Along with an elevated risk for tornadoes in general, locations south and west of Lansing face the potential of EF2 tornadoes or stronger.

WSYM Tornado Outlook, Tonight

While all of our neighborhoods face the risk of damaging winds, some storms could produce hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph. 1"-2" diameter hail will be possible as well. Be prepared to seek shelter on the lowest level of your home if and when warnings are issued for your area.

WSYM Damaging Wind Outlook, Tonight

WSYM Hail Outlook, Tonight

Skies will clear behind the storms overnight, with lows eventually settling into the low 60s.

Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the majority of the day on Friday, but another round of showers and storms is expected later in the evening as a cold front finally moves through the region. These storms are expected to be much less intense than tonight's storms, but an isolated severe storm cannot be entirely ruled out. Highs will top the low 80s again on Friday before a weekend cooldown.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Friday

The cold front will usher in a big cooldown for the weekend, with highs falling back to the low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Skies will run mostly cloudy both day, with the slight chance for a few showers on Saturday.

