Severe storms are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Today we will have dry conditions and mild temperatures topping out around 68°. Rain moves in on Tuesday.

Tuesday's showers will start in the afternoon and will be scattered at first, but another round will move in for your evening commute. Starting around 5p.m., we expect thunderstorms to move in which could become severe. These storms have the possibility to produce large hail and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado with them.

While Wednesday will be dry, Thursday expect rain during the day and evening. So don't forget your umbrella. In addition to the rain, Thursday marks the start of cooler conditions with temperatures topping out at only 61° and we will stay in the low 60s through Sunday.

