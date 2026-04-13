Several rounds of storms expected through Wednesday, with severe weather possible

WSYM Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 PM.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect for BRANCH and HILLSDALE County until 10:00 PM.

Scattered thunderstorms will track northeast through our neighborhoods early this evening, mainly before 8:00 PM. The storms could be severe, with the potential for damaging winds and large hail, in additional to torrential downpours.

This will be just the first of several rounds of thunderstorms over the next 48 hours, coming as a series of disturbances track through the Great Lakes along a warm front. Unseasonably warm and humid conditions are expected through much of the week, so there will be ample fuel for storms.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 AM Tuesday

Additional storms will be possible tonight around midnight as activity over Wisconsin and Minnesota crosses Lake Michigan. This will be followed by yet more storms closer to daybreak Tuesday, setting up a hazardous morning commute. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concerns, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Lows will only fall to the low 60s.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Tuesday Night

Morning thunderstorms on Tuesday will depart after 9:00 AM. Skies will clear over the next several hours, leading to another quick surge in temperatures to the middle and upper 70s in the afternoon. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and evening, but the main threat for severe weather will come closer to midnight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 AM Wednesday

A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep out of Wisconsin, with a significant threat for damaging straight-line winds. The storms will also pose a slightly greater risk for isolated tornadoes, so you will want to make sure to have a way of receiving warnings overnight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 10:00 AM Wednesday

Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, as well. A more isolated severe weather threat will remain in place as well as a stalled frontal boundary lingers over the region. Highs will slip to the low 70s thanks to cloudier skies throughout the day.

WSYM Rainfall Forecast, ending 3:00 PM Thursday

Along with the risks for severe weather, concerns will grow for flooding over the next few days. Combined rainfall amounts through Thursday will range anywhere from 1-3", but locally higher amounts will be possible depending on the frequency and intensity of storms. Stay alert when traveling, monitor water levels around your home, and never attempt to drive across flooded roadways.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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