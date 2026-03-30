Several round of storms tonight through Tuesday with severe weather possible

LANSING, Mich. — Plentiful sunshine and southwesterly winds gave us a welcome taste of late-Spring on Monday, pushing temperatures well into the 70s across our neighborhoods. As welcome as this was, it has also set the stage for thunderstorms and the potential for severe weather tonight and Tuesday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 AM Tuesday

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible before sunset thanks to daytime heating. These will be brief, but could make for some wet travel here and there. Conditions will be dry otherwise though midnight, with clouds gradually increasing. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west after 2:00 AM, continuing into the first part of the Tuesday morning commute. Isolated severe storms will be possible overnight, and could produce damaging winds and hail. Temperatures will remain mild, only falling to the upper 50s and low 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Tuesday

Following a break after the morning commute, additional round of showers and thunderstorms will begin Tuesday afternoon after 1:00 PM. With a cold front settling overhead, storms will become increasingly widespread and heavy well into the evening hours. The added energy from the front will led to a greater risk for scattered severe storms, including the risk for isolated tornadoes. Temperatures will continue to hover in the middle to upper 60s, but could spike into the 70s where sunshine breaks out.

WSYM Severe Weather Threat, Overnight & Tuesday

All in all, make sure to stay weather aware throughout the day, and use caution while traveling. Showers will ease up somewhat overnight Tuesday as the cold front sinks south, but some wet weather will likely continue into Wednesday as temperatures take a dive back to the 40s.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 3/30/2026

The front lifts back north into the area for the second half of the week. This will bring temperatures back into the 60s Thursday through Saturday, but will also lead to more showers and thunderstorm at times.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Conditions quiet down in time for Easter, but the holiday is looking chillier. Highs will fall back to the upper 40, with some lingering rain and snow showers coming to an end in the morning.

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