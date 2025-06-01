Several days of sunshine and warm temps followed by thunderstorm chances

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Expect high temperatures of about 69°F. It will be chilly as you head out the door for the early hours, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. We will be dry with sunny conditions.

Monday-Tuesday: Beautiful weather for our neighborhoods. Temperatures come in above normal, topping out in the low-mid 80s for both days with sunny skies. It will be a little breezy at times, with wind gusts in the 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday: A low pressure could bring heavy rainfall at times, along with the chance for thunderstorms both days. While temperatures remain in the 80s for Wednesday, by Thursday a cold front brings temperatures back down to the low 70s.

Friday: We start to dry out as the low-pressure system exits, however, scattered showers are still likely to pop up for the early morning hours. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 70s.

Saturday: Pleasant weather to kick off the weekend. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out around 76°F will make for a nice day.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook