Seasonably Warmer Temperatures Today with Dry Conditions

LANSING, Mich. — The upper level low that brought rainfall to our neighborhoods from the end of last week and into the weekend is moving off to the east. Today, we can expect dry conditions with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures into the lower 70's.

Fox 47 News Seasonably Warm Today in our Neighborhoods but Staying Dry

Dense fog from this morning will dissipate as we continue to head through the morning hours as we will turn our attention to a surface cold front that will head towards our neighborhoods later this evening.

We will see winds turn out of the north tonight with gusts around 25 mph. This trend continues into Thursday as our temperatures will be affected. We can expect highs cooling into the mid to upper 50's. This is below average for this time of year.

Fox 47 News Wind Gusts around 25 mph as Cold Front approaches our neighborhoods

As the front moves through overnight tonight, we could also see some light rain develop. We are not tracking any heavy rainfall rates or any other major impacts with the showers we do see. These should be out of the way before daybreak Thursday.

Fox 47 News No major impacts are expected with overnight showers

We will continue to see dry conditions as we close the week as we will be under the influence of surface high pressure. Our next best chance for some rainfall will return by midweek next week.

Overnight Thursday, we do have a chance of seeing overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's. With clearing skies possible, we could see some frost development. If you have any warm season plants, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside on for the Thursday night duration.

Fox 47 News Dry conditions prevail with warmer temperatures into next week

