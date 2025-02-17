Seasonably Cold With Lake Effect Snow to Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Following a snowy Valentine"s Day weekend, we will begin the week with colder than average temperatures and lake effect snow. Strong westerly winds will allow for the lake effect setup which is expecting to last through Tuesday.

This lake effect snow could bring reduced visibility and some slick spots on roadways within the bands that could extend into our neighborhoods. We could see some snow accumulations in these bands at around an inch.

Fox 47 News Lake Effect Snow Showers Possible with Westerly Flow Prevailing

The broader pattern for the week shows surface high pressure dropping in from Canada into the Central U.S.. Our neighborhoods will be influenced by the transfer of cold air as Michigan will remain ahead of this high pressure allowing for northerly oriented winds. We could temperatures overnight Monday into Tuesday drop below zero with feels like temperatures possible dipping ten degrees below zero. We will continue this trend heading into Tuesday and Tuesday overnight with seasonably cooler conditions for the entire week as high pressure takes a slow track.

Fox 47 News Could Feel Like Ten Below Zero Degrees Overnight Monday

We will start to see some improvements later in the week as we will warm our high temperatures back into the mid to upper 20's to close the week on Friday. However, for Monday - Wednesday, we are looking at daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper teens. This time of year, we should be in the mid to lower 30's as a daytime high.

If you're not a fan of all this snow, some good news is in store to start the week as we are favoring drier than average conditions to close out the month of February.

Fox 47 News Dryer than Average Conditions 2/22 - 2/26

Even more good news for those ready for Spring is we are now about a month out from Astronomical Spring and 12 days out from the start of Meteorological Spring.

Fox 47 News Countdown to Spring 2025

