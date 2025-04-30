Seasonably Average Temperatures Today Ahead of More Showers Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — You could be waking up to patchy frost in your neighborhood this morning as our temperatures dipped into the mid to upper 30's with calm winds and clear skies. The Frost Advisory that is out for Clinton, Ingham, Eaton, and Jackson counties will expire at 8 AM this morning.

Surface high pressure will move in today allowing for dry conditions and a period to see some sunshine. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon as showers will return tonight ahead of an incoming warm front. High temperatures today will warm to seasonably average mid to lower 60's.

Fox 47 News Temperatures Rebound this Afternoon to Seasonably Average

Around 10 PM this evening, showers will move back into our neighborhoods and progress through the overnight hours and all day Thursday in the form of scattered showers and possible tame thunderstorms.

Fox 47 News We could see showers begin as early as 10 PM Wednesday

Main impacts with these rounds of precipitation will be breezy conditions with gusts nearing 40 mph and some possible flooding concerns with all of our neighborhoods under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall and precip totals possibly exceeding an inch. We will be watching closely.

Fox 47 News Thursday could Bring Tame Thunderstorms with Gusts nearing 40 mph

After Thursday, we will have a few more chances to see some showers including Friday evening and even a slight chance on Saturday. These showers don't look to bring a lot of impacts to our neighborhoods. We are looking to dry up to end the weekend and start a new week as high pressure builds back in.

